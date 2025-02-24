Tools for Tomorrow honors News Channel 3 Chief Meteorologist Patrick Evans

News Channel 3’s Chief Meteorologist Patrick Evans was honored tonight with the “Vision for the Future” award by Tools for Tomorrow.

And News Channel 3 Anchor Karen Devine was there to emcee the fundraising event with a "Singing in the Rain" theme, featuring entertainment by Tools for Tomorrow students, who danced and put together a skit about Patrick.

Tools for Tomorrow provides free after school arts literacy programs for children ages 7-11. The programs include creative writing, art, music appreciation and theater. More than 21,000 local students have been served by Tools for Tomorrow since its establishment in 1998. The program operates throughout schools in Palm Springs and Desert Sands Unified School Districts, and organizers are expanding Community Programs to work with the Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City, Olive Crest, Hanson House, and Big Brothers Big Sisters.