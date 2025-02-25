Approaching record heat

Highs climbed into the 90s yesterday, and we'll likely see similar conditions through midweek.

Much of the country will see above-average highs through this week as that ridge of high pressure builds in across the Western states.

Highs will peak tomorrow and then we will see a gradual cooling back towards normal daytime highs.

Expect numbers in the lower 90s later this afternoon:

Through the week, temps will gradually drop back into the 70s by the weekend. Between now and then it's important to stay hydrated and be cautious about spending time outside during the heat of the day. While not anywhere near our extreme summer temps, it is easy to become dehydrated with these warm, dry conditions.