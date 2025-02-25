Cal Fire Captain Sought to Leave Wife Shortly Before Fatal Stabbing in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. (KESQ) - A Cal Fire captain allegedly murdered by her wife at their Ramona home sought to leave her marriage shortly before she was killed, according to an arrest warrant declaration issued for the veteran firefighter's spouse.

The declaration from a San Diego County District Attorney's Office peace officer states Yolanda Marodi, 53, texted a "known associate" on Feb. 18, "Becky came home and told me she was leaving me, she met someone else, all the messages were lies. We had a big fight and I hurt her ... I'm sorry."

That text was allegedly sent one day after Cal Fire Capt. Rebecca "Becky" Marodi, 49, was found mortally wounded at the couple's home on Rancho Villa Road. The declaration states she sustained multiple stab wounds to her neck, chest, and abdomen.

Law enforcement officials are still searching for Marodi's wife of two years, who also goes by the name Olejniczak.

The arrest warrant declaration states that Ring camera surveillance footage from outside the home captured Rebecca Marodi fleeing the residence, with her wife chasing after her.

The victim, who appears to be bloodied in the video,"is heard yelling out 'Yolanda! Please ... I don't want to die,"' the document states. Yolanda Marodi then responds, ``You should have thought about that before,'' according to the declaration, which says the suspect appears to be holding a knife in her hand and has blood on her arms in the footage.

Rebecca Marodi repeatedly asks her wife to call 911 and at some point, the pair re-enter the home.

About 10 minutes later, Yolanda Marodi is seen loading items into a Chevrolet Equinox and leaving the residence, the declaration states.

Law enforcement officials have asked the public to look out for that vehicle, a silver 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, California license No. 8BQJ420. Yolanda Marodi is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds, and has brown eyes, brown hair and tattoos on both her upper arms, authorities said.

Court records show Yolanda Marodi served prison time from February 2004 to November 2013 for the October 2000 stabbing death of her first spouse, James Olejniczak, in San Bernardino County. She pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in that case. Family court records filed at the North County

courthouse in Vista indicate James Olejniczak and Yolanda Olejniczak filed for divorce in May of 2000.

Anyone who might be able to help authorities track down the suspect was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.