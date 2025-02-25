Skip to Content
News

Desert Community Energy celebrates five-year anniversary, details future of energy generation

KESQ
By
Published 12:18 PM

Desert Community Energy is the electricity generation provider for the City of Palm Springs, and is celebrating its five-year anniversary.

DCE says it is "fulfilling its promise to provide customers with locally supplied, carbon free energy by signing a new long-term, multi-million dollar power purchase agreement with Terra-Gen," according to it's press release.

Stay with News Channel 3 to see how DCE compares in its fifth year to other years, and how much it has reduced emissions.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Kendall Flynn

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content