Desert Community Energy celebrates five-year anniversary, details future of energy generation

Desert Community Energy is the electricity generation provider for the City of Palm Springs, and is celebrating its five-year anniversary.

DCE says it is "fulfilling its promise to provide customers with locally supplied, carbon free energy by signing a new long-term, multi-million dollar power purchase agreement with Terra-Gen," according to it's press release.

Stay with News Channel 3 to see how DCE compares in its fifth year to other years, and how much it has reduced emissions.