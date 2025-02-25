Desert Hot Springs Police Arrest Suspect, Recover Firearms in Search Warrants

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A 39-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident was taken into custody yesterday.

Desert Hot Springs Patrol Officers and Detectives, with the assistance of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau/SWAT and K-9 units, executed multiple search warrants and an arrest warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into weapons offenses.

Several firearms were recovered, and the suspect was booked into county jail with bail set at $1,000,000.

In a press release, the Desert Hot Springs Police Department said, "We are committed to keeping our community safe and appreciate the support of our law enforcement partners."