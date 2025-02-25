eTail Palm Springs 2025 Kicks Off With Focus on AI Innovation

The premier annual retail conference, eTail Palm Springs, is underway, drawing leaders from across the eCommerce and digital marketing industries. Running through Feb. 27 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, the event promises cutting-edge insights, dynamic networking opportunities, and exclusive experiences for retail professionals.

Founded in 1999, eTail has long been a hub for industry innovators to exchange ideas and develop actionable strategies for growth. This year, all eyes are on artificial intelligence, as the conference explores how AI is reshaping the future of retail. From personalized shopping experiences to advanced data analytics, AI-driven solutions are taking center stage in discussions, workshops, and keynote presentations.

Stay tuned for an interview later this evening on News Channel 3 at 4pm with eTail’s head of marketing, Lena Moriarty. We'll dive deeper into how this year’s conference is pushing the boundaries of digital innovation and what trends are set to define the future of eCommerce.