Skip to Content
News

eTail Palm Springs 2025 Kicks Off With Focus on AI Innovation

By
Published 10:37 AM

The premier annual retail conference, eTail Palm Springs, is underway, drawing leaders from across the eCommerce and digital marketing industries. Running through Feb. 27 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, the event promises cutting-edge insights, dynamic networking opportunities, and exclusive experiences for retail professionals.

Founded in 1999, eTail has long been a hub for industry innovators to exchange ideas and develop actionable strategies for growth. This year, all eyes are on artificial intelligence, as the conference explores how AI is reshaping the future of retail. From personalized shopping experiences to advanced data analytics, AI-driven solutions are taking center stage in discussions, workshops, and keynote presentations.

Stay tuned for an interview later this evening on News Channel 3 at 4pm with eTail’s head of marketing, Lena Moriarty. We'll dive deeper into how this year’s conference is pushing the boundaries of digital innovation and what trends are set to define the future of eCommerce.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Garrett Hottle

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content