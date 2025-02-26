Skip to Content
News

Affordability takes Center Stage for California lawmakers

Jeff Gonzalez (10/30/24)
KESQ
Jeff Gonzalez (10/30/24)
By
today at 12:56 PM
Published 12:51 PM

More than 2,000 bills were introduced by both chambers of the California legislature before last week's February 21st deadline.

Now, bills are being assigned to committees, the next step in the sink-or-swim lawmaking process, culminating with an approval or veto at the governor's desk.

However, most of the bills introduced will sink as they hit the water. Despite that, they provide a glimpse into the priorities and programs party members of both parties will focus on.

https://twitter.com/AsmJeffGonzalez/status/1894479776829902940

News Channel Three is speaking with a republican Assemblymember representing District 36, Jeff Gonzalez, on the bills he's introduced and the issue of affordability in California, which has taken center stage for lawmakers of both parties at the capitol today.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Garrett Hottle

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content