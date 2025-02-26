Affordability takes Center Stage for California lawmakers

More than 2,000 bills were introduced by both chambers of the California legislature before last week's February 21st deadline.

Now, bills are being assigned to committees, the next step in the sink-or-swim lawmaking process, culminating with an approval or veto at the governor's desk.

However, most of the bills introduced will sink as they hit the water. Despite that, they provide a glimpse into the priorities and programs party members of both parties will focus on.

News Channel Three is speaking with a republican Assemblymember representing District 36, Jeff Gonzalez, on the bills he's introduced and the issue of affordability in California, which has taken center stage for lawmakers of both parties at the capitol today.