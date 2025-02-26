Desert Care Network nurses honor late ER nurse, highlight pedestrian safety

The statewide integrated traffic record system reported that in 2024 there were 4 fatal crashes involving pedestrians. So far in 2025 — News Channel 3 has already reported 4 pedestrian fatalities. One of those 4 fatalities involved JFK Memorial nurse, Anabell Sanchez. She was a beloved member of her community, and a nurse who dedicated her life to saving others. Her tragic death has been a crucial reminder to the community to stay alert on and near the roads. Stay with News Channel 3 to hear about how you can protect yourself and pedestrians.

