Desert Care Network nurses honor late ER nurse, highlight pedestrian safety
The statewide integrated traffic record system reported that in 2024 there were 4 fatal crashes involving pedestrians.
So far in 2025 — News Channel 3 has already reported 4 pedestrian fatalities.
One of those 4 fatalities involved JFK Memorial nurse, Anabell Sanchez.
She was a beloved member of her community, and a nurse who dedicated her life to saving others.
Her tragic death has been a crucial reminder to the community to stay alert on and near the roads.
Stay with News Channel 3 to hear about how you can protect yourself and pedestrians.