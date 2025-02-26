Skip to Content
PSUSD Superintendent announces retirement in June

Dr. Tonatiuh Signoret
Dr. Tonatiuh Signoret
4:44 PM
 Palm Springs Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Tony Signoret announced his retirement on Wednesday, effective as of the end of the school year in June.

 In a letter sent out to district families, Signoret says his announcement comes with a heavy heart. He has been with the district for more than 31 years, starting out as a teacher at Agua Caliente Elementary School in Cathedral City.

Signoret says in the coming months, the Board of Education will conduct a thorough and detailed search for the next Superintendent.

Cynthia White

