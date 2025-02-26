PSUSD Superintendent announces retirement in June

Palm Springs Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Tony Signoret announced his retirement on Wednesday, effective as of the end of the school year in June.

In a letter sent out to district families, Signoret says his announcement comes with a heavy heart. He has been with the district for more than 31 years, starting out as a teacher at Agua Caliente Elementary School in Cathedral City.

Signoret says in the coming months, the Board of Education will conduct a thorough and detailed search for the next Superintendent.

