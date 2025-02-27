Deputies are searching for a suspect in an attempted carjacking in Bermuda Dunes Thursday night.

They say a man hit a victim over the head and demanded their keys and other personal belongings.

It happened just before 6:00 p.m., near Varner Road just east of Washington Street. Deputies searched the area and brought in K-9s to assist, but were unable to locate the subject, who they say is a man wearing a tan shirt and black pants.

The victim is recovering tonight after being treated for injuries at the scene.