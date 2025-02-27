California CareForce holds free weekend health clinic in Coachella

California CareForce is holding a free weekend health clinic beginning on Friday, February 28 and running through Sunday, March 2 at the Empire Polo Grounds located at 81800 51st Avenue in Indio.

The organizers say all services are free, open to the public, and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The clinic will open at 7:00 a.m., and the Empire Polo Grounds will be open for parking at 5:00 a.m. No ID is required.

Services will be provided at the discretion of the healthcare provider, and include:

Dental (fillings, extractions, cleanings, x-rays, and limited number of dentures)

Vision (vision acuity tests and eyeglasses made onsite)

Medical (basic physical, blood pressure and blood glucose screening)

Additional services include immunizations and STI & HIV screening each day, and mammograms on Saturday and Sunday.

California CareForce is the charitable arm of the California Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. Members of the group are volunteer healthcare professionals, community leaders and engaged citizens who believe all people, regardless of their background, income, employment, family size, citizenship, etc. deserve access to quality and compassionate healthcare.