Local doctors, young adults discuss impacts of social media on body image

National Eating Disorder week spans from Feb. 24 to March 2, and Riverside County doctors want to make sure the community knows how dangerous and serious these conditions can be, especially with the widespread impacts of social media on body image.

Experts say eating disorders can affect everyone, even from kids as young as five years old to adults over the age of 80. All races are affected with people of color being half as likely to be diagnosed or received treatment.

Eating disorders can affect all genders, but females are two times more likely to have one.

Some studies conducted by the Desert Mountain Children’s Center found there was an increase in eating disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly because of the increase in screen time.

In the United States, 28.8 million Americans will suffer from an eating disorder at some point in their lives, according to the National Eating Disorder Association.

The Academy for Eating Disorders reports 9% of Californians, which is nearly 3.5 million people, will have an eating disorder in their lifetime. It also reports there are 10,200 deaths per year nationally as direct results of an eating disorder, which is one death every 52 minutes.

Experts stress that while eating disorders are dangerous, they are treatable. However, the Eating Disorders Coalition reports only one third of people with an eating disorder receive treatment. In adolescents with an eating disorder, fewer than 1 in 5 have received treatment.

Social media can affect anyone’s mental health for a variety of reasons, but it causes viewers, like young adults, to compare their lives to unrealistic standards. With diet promotion, nutritional content or content with “ideal body types,” young adults say it can be hard to be comfortable in your own body.

