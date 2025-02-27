Palm Springs Police Department drone program taking flight

The Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs goal is to enhance public safety in Palm Springs.

The DFR program, recently approved, is a concept where drones are strategically placed on rooftops throughout cities, William Hutchinson, Palm Springs Lieutenant explained.

"You have a team listening to 911 calls coming in," Hutchinson said. "Those operators are sending these drones from those rooftops in real time, oftentimes on scene before first responders.

He said the Palm Springs Police Department is currently installing a radar system throughout the city that will help officers monitor the airspace.

"The drones will be placed at three locations throughout the city of Palm Springs," Hutchinson said. "They will come out of a docking station and they will respond to an emergency in progress."

He said the department is still working on the North location.

The other 2 drones will be placed at the Palm Springs Convention Center and at a business in South Palm Springs Smoke Tree corridor.

Hutchinson said Palm Springs is the first city in the Coachella Valley to implement this program.

It comes at a time where first responders say drones are revolutionizing emergency response by providing crucial aerial support and real-time information.

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn more about how soon you'll see PSP's program in action.