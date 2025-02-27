Potential rail station site in downtown Coachella to be analyzed further

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Coachella city officials announced today that a potential rail station site in the downtown Pueblo Viejo area has been designated for further analysis.

Following an evaluation of three potential sites, the Pueblo Viejo location (Site No. 2) now advances to the next phase of the Coachella Rail Station Feasibility Study, according to a city statement published Thursday morning. The evaluation incorporated a consultation with a Technical Advisory Committee and public feedback from a survey and November 2024 public workshop.

If implemented, the new station would mark a terminus of Coachella Valley Rail (CV Rail) Project route, a proposed connection from Riverside to the Coachella Valley.

"Advancing Site No. 2 in our historic downtown for the next phase of the study is a major milestone in expanding transportation options and economic opportunities for our community,'' said Development Services Director Gabriel Perez in a statement. "This study is laying the groundwork for a future rail station that would increase our residents' access to jobs, education, and entertainment options while supporting Coachella's long-term economic growth."

All sites as part of the Coachella Rail Station Study will undergo additional steps, including a project-level environmental review process.

The study now calls for "visioning for transit-oriented development" at the proposed site and "conceptual station designs."

Additional information about the study can be found at coachella.org/departments/coachella-passenger-rail-station-feasibility-study