Food businesses discuss preparations ahead of BNP Paribas Open

The BNP Paribas open welcomes nearly 500,000 spectators each year, and generated nearly one billion dollars in 2024. Even as vendors prepare to open for spectators on March 2, they still have a lot of work to do.

Christian Page, the head chef for "Lionel's" and "Love Love" at the tennis garden, says he looks forward to the open each year. He's been coming to Indian Well's for the open and running his restaurants there for nine years, and he continues to bring his dedicated staff with him.



“Every year we have chefs that come back out with us just because they love the challenge of it, like putting out really high quality food with high quality ingredients but also in a high volume environment,” Page said.

Page isn't the only vendor who looks forward to bringing people in to work each year. Cliff Young, the founder of Coachella Valley Coffee, says he brings in workers from other coffee shops across the Valley to help with his three coffee locations.



“It’s a lot of preparation for us, because normally our company has six employees. We’re a wholesale roaster, so this time of year we go up to at least 72 employees for the next 3 weeks," Young said.

Even with the intense preparation, Page and Young say they look forward to it each year and have built relationships with the community.



“I learned something last year," Young said. "The Italian coaches love my espresso, but he was very disappointed that he had to drink it out of a paper cup. So this year we have ceramic cups for them over there.”



“Every year, the same intensity that the tournament has is like the intensity of the food and beverage here, and it’s super fun,” said Page.

Although it takes a lot of preparation, Page says the work is just getting started.



“It starts to get intense right about now," Page said. "Basically every year you’re opening two restaurants and then they get into full swing and then you close them.”

For more information on other restaurants at the BNP Paribas Open, go to https://bnpparibasopen.com/onsite/amenities

