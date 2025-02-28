Gang member convicted in Cathedral City park shooting sentenced

A gang member who joined a teenage cohort in attempting to gun down a rival in a Cathedral City park -- but wounded a young mother and a boy playing soccer instead -- was sentenced today to 32 years to life in state prison.

Ivan Raya Reynoso, 22, of Cathedral City was convicted in January of attempted murder, gang activity, three counts of firearm assault and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations for the 2021 attack.

During a hearing at the Riverside Hall of Justice Friday, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Sam Shouka imposed the sentence required by law for the offenses.

According to a trial brief filed by the District Attorney's Office, the defendant and a teenage associate, identified only as ``A.G.,'' both documented members of the Barrio San Rafael Gang, went to Ocotillo Park in the 33000 block of Moreno Road on the evening of March 26, 2021, possibly with the intent of confronting members of a rival street gang.

Prosecutors said Reynoso's associate was armed with a handgun.

The pair soon encountered a young man affiliated with the rival gang, identified only as ``N.G.,'' and a dispute ensued, during which A.G. began ``yelling gang slurs'' at N.G., who responded in kind, the brief said.

Reynoso and his associate started to retreat from the park, and N.G. followed them, prompting A.G. to pull his pistol and open fire.

The bullets missed the gang rival and struck a young mother, identified in court documents only as ``Pilar,'' who was walking with her tot.

She was struck in the chest and collapsed on the ground. Her toddler wasn't hit.

Another bullet hit a boy, identified only as ``Steven,'' in the shoulder as he stood on a soccer field, according to the brief.

Reynoso and A.G. immediately ran from the park, jumping over a wall and fleeing on foot.

Multiple witnesses spotted them, including one who captured the pair via his cell phone camera running away, the brief said. Cathedral City police officers swarmed the area in response to 911 calls, and the defendants were arrested minutes later.

Pilar and Steven were taken to a Coachella Valley hospital for treatment, and both victims ultimately recovered from their wounds.

A.G. was charged similarly to Reynoso, but his case was transferred to Riverside County Juvenile Dependency Court. No information was available regarding its disposition.

Reynoso had no documented prior felony convictions in adult court within the county.