Joshua Tree rocks vandalized with graffiti, advocates say park layoffs are to blame

The Trump Administration's widespread layoffs to the National Park Service are hitting hard locally, at Joshua Tree National Park.

Earlier this month, News Channel 3 covered the cuts to the park as locals and business owners claimed the downsizing would hurt the area.

Now, several park advocates say the affects of these layoffs are being seen in real time after several rocks were vandalized with graffiti. They're blaming a lack of supervision in the park.

