Local leaders react to intense exchange between President Trump and Ukrainian President

News Channel 3 was tracking local reaction to the heated exchange between President Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine.

Democratic Congressman Raul Ruiz (CA-25) released a video statement Friday. He said, "Today, President Trump disgracefully bullied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an ally of true Democracy, putting his allegiance with the communist dictator Vladimir Putin on full display for the whole world to see.

"By aligning with communist dictator Putin, Trump is steering America down a dangerous and troubling path and unfortunately, is no longer the leader of the free world."

Meantime, Republican Congressman Ken Calvert (CA-41) also reacted to the fiery Oval Office meeting. He said, “Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has resulted in the deadliest war in Europe since World War Two. As I have said since the outbreak of the war, it is in America’s national security interest to stop Putin’s aggression. This war should never have started, and I hope for its end in the near future. Nearly all wars conclude at a table after a negotiation. We must find a way to end this bloodshed.”

