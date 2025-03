Palm Springs Police Department sent out an alert that Gene Autry Trail is closed at the wash, just before nine this morning. Officials say the closure is due to low visibility as winds continue to pick up dust around the Coachella Valley. At last check, both North Indian Canyon Drive and Vista Chino are still open for residents to use as alternative routes. Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on road closures around the Coachella Valley.

