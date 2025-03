A large structure fire broke out in Coachella overnight. A viewer sent us this video of a building fully engulfed in flames. They say the fire broke out around 85400 grapefruit boulevard, sometime before 12:30 A.M.. We have reached out to Cal fire and authorities for additional information, but have yet to hear back. Stay with News Chanel 3 as we work to confirm with officials and bring you the latest details.

