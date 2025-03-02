Palm Springs Oscar night charity event benefits AAP-Food Samaritans

AAP - Food Samaritans supporters gathered inside Trio Restaurant in Palm Springs celebrating the 97th Annual Academy Awards.

For the 13th year, the "Hollywood's Biggest Night" event is benefiting the nonprofit.

AAP - Food Samaritans has been serving the community for 34 years — supporting people living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses who are facing food insecurity.

News Channel 3 spoke with attendees as they walked the special orange carpet.

"It's a fabulous celebration of the Oscars," Bella da Ball TV personality said. "It's also supporting AAP - Food Samaritans which is a wonderful organization."

"This is a tradition that I have now been a part of for many, many years. I just love the cause that we are supporting," Ruta Lee Canadian-born American actress said.

Organizers said to support the organization visit its website.

Stay with News Channel 3 for a full look inside the event at 10 and 11 p.m.