Celebrities bring star-power to the red carpet, and the court on the first day of the 21st Annual Desert Smash

Celebrities brought a little bit of Hollywood to the 'Gem of the Desert'. Several stars were spotted at the La Quinta Resort and Club for this the 21st annual Desert Smash. Some of the stars who walked the red carpet ahead of this year's tournament included Naomi Osaka, Jason Derulo, and Boris Kodjoe. Several tennis pros also showed out at the big event, including Nick Kyrgios, Aryna Sabalenka, and many others.

Hollywood actor Boris Kodjoe served as a line judge for this year's tournament, and says he was more than happy to be a part of the annual event.

"It's the most beautiful place on earth," said Kodjoe. "And then you're getting all your friends together to support a good cause. It's a really great time every single year, and that's why everybody always comes out." Although it is all fun and games, Kodjoe also says he came ready to play.

"“Be afraid. Be very afraid," said the Station 19 actor to his competition.

The Desert Smash event not only draws a crowd, but it also gives back to a charitable cause every year. Actor Sam Asghari is a returning player who says he now looks forward to being part of this event every year, but he really says he returned to help give back.

"I love this tournament," said Asghari. "This is my second time being here, and it's fun to play pickleball for a good cause."

This year, all funds raised will benefit the WTA Foundation’s efforts to improve women’s health globally. The WTA Foundation supports women and girls worldwide through initiatives promoting health, education, and leadership. It aims to increase access to prenatal vitamins for at least one million women, a crucial resource for improving maternal health and reducing infant mortality.

"I love the fact that UNICEF is here," said Asghari. "I've supported them in the past internationally, so I love the fact that they are here in the US, and I get to be a small part of it."