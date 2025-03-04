CV Giving Day connecting local nonprofits to donors, how to give today

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - FirstBank, one of the nation's largest privately held banks with a focus on "banking for good," celebrates Coachella Valley Giving Day (CV Giving Day) today. Donors can search hundreds of local nonprofits and give - as little as $10- at CVGivingDay.org.

"Donating on CV Giving Day supports your favorite nonprofits and strengthens our community," said Jake Wuest, FirstBank California Market President. "Together, we can make this Giving Day the most impactful one yet. Every contribution counts.”

Participating nonprofits will have the opportunity to benefit from a $145,000 prize pool made by FirstBank, Desert Community Foundation (DCF), the Regional Access Project Foundation (RAP), Amazon, and the Auen Foundation. The incentive pool will offer cash prizes ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 to participating nonprofits across several categories. Since 2023, CV Giving Day has raised over $1 million for Coachella Valley nonprofits. Visit CVGivingDay.org to learn more, register, or donate.

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking. It has grown to be one of the top performing and largest privately held banks in the United States. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans, and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management, and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing more than $90 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com. Member FDIC.

Desert Community Foundation is a public charity organization that has been serving the communities of the Coachella Valley since 1999. DCF works to address the core concerns and needs of the region including access to higher education, youth development, housing, health care, animal welfare, and the arts and culture—which are critical to our quality of life. DCF manages multiple charitable funds and stewards more than $132 million in assets. Through its partnerships with local donors, nonprofits, and community members,DCF is dedicated to the promise of creating a strong and prosperous future for the region. For more information, visit https://www.desertfoundation.org/.