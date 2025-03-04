Desert Smash attendees take part in exciting auction

Desert Smash is a star-studded celebrity tennis event, which raises money for the WTA Foundation's Global Women's Health Fund; it supports Unicef's efforts to improve women's health.

The racket - presented by First Alert Meteorologist Katie Boer - auctioned off for $17,000.

Many attendees taking part in an auction, which included a custom racket - autographed by Grammy-award winner P!nk.

It was another exciting day at Desert Smash at La Quinta Resort.

