Desert Smash attendees take part in exciting auction
It was another exciting day at Desert Smash at La Quinta Resort.
Many attendees taking part in an auction, which included a custom racket - autographed by Grammy-award winner P!nk.
The racket - presented by First Alert Meteorologist Katie Boer - auctioned off for $17,000.
Desert Smash is a star-studded celebrity tennis event, which raises money for the WTA Foundation's Global Women's Health Fund; it supports Unicef's efforts to improve women's health.