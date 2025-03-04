Skip to Content
IID board approves summer power bill reduction

KESQ
By
Published 2:28 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Imperial Irrigation District's Board of Directors approved a 25% reduction in power bills between the months of June and September, authorities announced today.  

Backed by an $81 million allocation, the Board eliminated the Energy Cost Adjustment charge, a decision that members say will deliver a "more stable, transparent rate structure while directing funds toward real savings."  

The Board previously approved long-term rate stability through 2028 on a motion by Director Alex Cardenas, according to a statement published Tuesday.   

"Our priority is always our customers,'' said Gina Dockstader, IID chairperson, in the statement. "This plan ensures real savings, a stronger IID, and a more affordable future for our community.''

The utility provides electricity to more than 150,000 customers in parts of Riverside and San Diego counties, as well as all of Imperial County.

City News Service

