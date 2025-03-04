IID board approves summer power bill reduction

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Imperial Irrigation District's Board of Directors approved a 25% reduction in power bills between the months of June and September, authorities announced today.

Backed by an $81 million allocation, the Board eliminated the Energy Cost Adjustment charge, a decision that members say will deliver a "more stable, transparent rate structure while directing funds toward real savings."

The Board previously approved long-term rate stability through 2028 on a motion by Director Alex Cardenas, according to a statement published Tuesday.

"Our priority is always our customers,'' said Gina Dockstader, IID chairperson, in the statement. "This plan ensures real savings, a stronger IID, and a more affordable future for our community.''

The utility provides electricity to more than 150,000 customers in parts of Riverside and San Diego counties, as well as all of Imperial County.