President Trump delivers address, local leaders react

Congressman Ken Calvert (CA-41) issued the following statement on President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress:

“After less than 45 days in office, President Trump is already delivering on many of the promises he made during the 2024 campaign. We have seen our southern border secured and dangerous criminal illegal immigrants being removed from our communities. An all-encompassing review of our federal government is underway to uncover and eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse. Major employers have announced significant investments in America, increasing economic opportunities for workers.



Looking ahead, President Trump and Congress must work together to provide families with relief from higher prices and prevent a massive tax increase they are facing with tax cuts expiring at the end of 2025. We have an opportunity to build upon the successful 2017 cuts by enacting ‘no tax on tips,’ raising the cap on SALT deductions, and enhancing the child tax credit. To strengthen our national security, we need to disrupt the status quo and leverage American innovation into a technological advantage on the battlefield. Investments ensuring our military superiority will deter our adversaries and pave the path toward a more peaceful future."

The House Sergeant at Arms removed Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas minutes into the speech after he refused to take his seat.

Some Democratic lawmakers are holding up signs reading "false," in protest during the address.

Coachella Valley demonstrators spoke out against the Trump administration ahead of Trump's joint remarks to Congress on Tuesday outside La Quinta City Hall.

