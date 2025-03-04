Skip to Content
News

Preventative measures important for respiratory health

By
New
Published 11:12 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The Vatican says Pope Francis is in stable condition after his episodes of acute respiratory failure on Monday.

The Pope has been in the hospital since February 14, being treated for double pneumonia and other respiratory complications.

Doctors say this situation serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting our own respiratory health.

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson spoke with a Riverside County pulmonologist about key preventative measures.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Shay Lawson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content