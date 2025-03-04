Preventative measures important for respiratory health

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The Vatican says Pope Francis is in stable condition after his episodes of acute respiratory failure on Monday.

The Pope has been in the hospital since February 14, being treated for double pneumonia and other respiratory complications.

Doctors say this situation serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting our own respiratory health.

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson spoke with a Riverside County pulmonologist about key preventative measures.