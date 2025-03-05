Host Patrick Warburton chats with KESQ about The Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament for St. Jude

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Host Patrick Warburton, along with tournament chairman Clarke Rheney, presented the first 'The Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament' back in 2011.

The tournament has been a great success each year, with nearly $32 million dollars in total raised for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

On Wednesday Patrick Warburton chatted with Tori King at News Channel 3 about the tournament, now in its 15th year, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Tournament events run March 6-9. For more information on the event schedule and the silent auction, see thewarburton.com.