Indio police investigating shooting death

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Indio police are investigating a shooting that happened in Indio, with the victim later found in Coachella.

On March 3, 2025, at approximately 11:36 a.m., Riverside County Sheriff’s Office deputies deputies responded to a report of a male suffering from a gunshot wound at the AMPM gas station at 48055 Grapefruit Boulevard in the City of Coachella.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated as a suspicious death. Preliminary information indicates the shooting happened in the City of Indio. Indio Police Department detectives are actively investigating the case.

No arrests have been made at this time, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Frank Ortega at the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4057.

Stay with KESQ for any updates on this incident.

Cynthia White

