High winds turn rescue of injured hikers near Idyllwild into a three day ordeal

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (KESQ) - Two hikers are recovering after battling the elements for three days as rescuers fought high winds, rain, snow, and clouds to get to them.

On Saturday, March 1, deputies from the Hemet Sheriff’s Station went to the trailhead leading to Tahquitz Peak in Idyllwild after receiving a report of two adult hikers in treacherous conditions who needed medical help and rescue. The hikers had been about 8900 feet above Idyllwild, then fell around 800 feet down a snowy cliff.

A search team hiked into the worsening weather and found the injured hikers, who were given medical attention and warm-weather gear for the high winds, freezing temperatures, rain, and snow. Due to the cold and windy weather conditions, rescue helicopters could not reach the hikers and rescue operations had to wait.

Several other county search teams assisted with the rescue throughout that day and the next day, including from Sierra Madre, Orange County, San Diego County, San Bernardino County, and Los Angeles County.

Finally, on the third day - Monday, March 3, the winds let up enough for teams on the Riverside Sheriff’s rescue helicopter along with CalFire’s rescue helicopter to hoist the two hikers out safely.

They were treated at a local hospital for moderate to severe injuries. Both hikers are expected to make a full recovery.

The Riverside Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone that mountainous regions can experience fast and unexpected changes in weather conditions. They say it is important to check the weather forecast and be prepared for the elements before heading out into nature.