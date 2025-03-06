Indio property owners weigh in on proposed ordinances for entertaining and short term rentals

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Indio property owners had a chance to speak out Wednesday evening about proposed ordinances relating to entertainment events and to short term rentals (STR) in the city.

City Attorney Bryan Montgomery presented the 40 page Staff Report containing the drafts to the Council, explaining that he is looking forward to input and then researching the input to take a look at how the proposed ordinances affect the city overall.

Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Mizrahi told Council members that overall policy and direction is being sought from the Council, along with direction from city residents, adding that "Various notices went out to stakeholders in the community starting back in November, seeking input."

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson spoke with property owners about what this means for them.

Stay with KESQ for their response at 10 and 11 p.m.