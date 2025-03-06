Local experts say House statements on US aviation safety ‘no longer the gold standard’ is misleading

United States aviation safety is "no longer the gold standard," according to statements at a House hearing, but one local aviation expert says this is a misleading statement.

For decades U.S. officials said the nation’s aviation system was the “gold standard” for safety, but after statements from a recent House hearing that may no longer be the case.

Former workers with the Federal Aviation Administration testified that the US is no longer the gold standard of aviation and even said the U.S. does not make the "world's podium" for safety.

While they are making efforts for new hires for air traffic control, with a 30% pay bump, there are still cuts to some FAA employees decided by the Department of Government Efficiency. The DOGE plans to fire over 500 FAA employees, including those who maintain landing equipment and radar systems.

Even with the testimonies and House statements, one expert from the Palm Springs Air Museum says this is not the case.

Stay with News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. to hear from local aviation experts and historians on what the “gold standard” should look like, and whether the U.S. still fits the standard.