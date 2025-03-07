Fire hits multi-structure property in Yucca Valley; main home saved

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - San Bernardino County firefighters battled a multi-structure fire in Yucca Valley on Friday night.

Fire officials say the structures were all on one property and firefighters were able to keep the fire from reaching the main residence located off Sunny Sand Drive.

They report that the fire was knocked down in about 30 minutes, with one person treated for a minor injury. No firefighters were injured, and crews were mopping up for one hour.