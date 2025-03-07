Performers ready for The Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament’s Rheneypalooza Jam

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Wally Palmar of the Romantics was on hand Friday afternoon for the pre-Rheneypalooza Jam sound check.

The Jam on Friday night marked day two of the festivities, where a number of Rock and Roll hall of famers, including Palmar, get together to rock out their best songs.

Now in its 15th year, Patrick Warburton has hosted the annual golf tournament since 2011. The event includes lots of live music, with ticket sales raising money for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The tournament has raised more than 32 million dollars, which goes directly to help end childhood cancer.

Palmer shared with News Channel 3 why he's returned year after year to support the cause.

To support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, see The Warburton website, and to purchase a ticket for a chance to win the Dream Home, call 800-535-6748.