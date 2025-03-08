Skip to Content
Palisades High School fire victims surprised with tennis equipment at BNP Paribas Open

By
today at 7:57 PM
Published 7:47 PM

Two months after the Los Angeles wildfires destroyed thousands of homes and the communities of Pacific Palisades and Altadena, 60 tennis players from Palisades High School were surprised at the BNP Paribas Open.

On Friday, students from the Palisades High School tennis team were gifted new tennis gear after their local tennis shop burned down.

Photojournalist Chris Tarpening captured the special moment they were surprised.

Athena Jreij

