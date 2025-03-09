Cathedral City hosts Annual LGBT Days Bed Parade and Races

Cathedral City celebrated the final night of the 2025 LGBT Days Bed Parade on Sunday morning.

The annual event took place in front of City Hall, with the line up beginning at 10:00 a.m. Attendees got to enjoy shopping at booths and enjoying live music.

Dozens of teams took part in the parade this year, decorating their rolling beds in creative themes, and dressing in matching outfits. Crowds lined the streets to watch the parade, which kicked off at 11:00 a.m., and the Bed Races followed. Participants that spoke with News Channel Three say they look forward to this event every year, including Eri Nox, who helps run the Greater Palm Springs Hot Rodeo.

Nox says the Cathedral City LGBT Days are vital in spreading awareness about allyship, and supporting marginalized communities.

"We're part of the International Gay Rodeo Association," said Nox. "We put on a gay rodeo every year in Palm Springs, and so many of our members live in Cathedral City, so we're here to promote our rodeo and just be involved in the community."

Nox also says its vital to come together to support the LGBTQ+ community.

"Right now, more than ever, we just need to band together and be supportive of one another," said Nox. "We really need to hug our trans community tight right now as well. So we're doing a lot to just really embrace our community right now, and that starts right here in Cathedral City."

Here is the line up of events taking place on Sunday:

9:00 AM- VIP Breakfast for Judges, Hosts, VIP Cabanas – DJ Music

9:30 AM- "Radio Ready" on the Main Stage

10:30 AM- DJ Music and Desert Flaggers

11:00 AM- National Anthem

11:05 AM- Parade of Beds and Bed Race

12:00 PM- Cat City Drag Race

12:50 PM- Winners Circle and Awards

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM- Tea Dance with International House Music Stars DJ Aron - Video

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM- Official After Party: Tequila & Trivia by Deven & Ned

Enjoy delicious and pride-themed cocktails as you play for the chance to win exciting prizes!