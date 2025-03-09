Palm Springs Jewish Film Festival marks 12th year with growing audience

The 12th annual Palm Springs Jewish Film Festival is back this week, drawing some of its largest audiences yet.

"We've brought it from 25 to 30 people coming to a showing to anywhere from 200 to 500 people per showing," Michael Frydrych, Chairman/Program Director said.

Known for showcasing powerful stories of Jewish heritage, resilience and culture Frydrych said this year's lineup features a diverse selection of films.

"I've got three LGBTQ films running here," Frydrych said. "Which has brought in a new audience, and it just keeps growing with all kinds of films."

There are 16 films showing this year.

Including October H8te, a documentary on the rise of antisemitism on college campuses.

Along with The Performance, about a Jewish tap dancer who is recruited to perform a one-night engagement in 1930's Berlin.

Frydrych said said all proceeds from the film festival go toward Temple Isaiah Palm Springs.

"All the money that's made here goes directly to the Temple to help sustain it," Frydrych said.

For tickets, visit this link.

