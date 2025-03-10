Annual Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament Raises Millions for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The annual Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament brought together more than 75 celebrities and supporters for a four-day event filled with live entertainment, fun, and, most importantly, a mission to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The event, which took place at two prestigious golf courses in the Valley—The Classic Club and Desert Willow—has become a highly anticipated tradition for both celebrities and supporters of the cause.

This year’s event attracted big names from various entertainment industries, including rock legend Alice Cooper, actor Richard Kind, and, of course, the host of the event, legendary actor and comedian Patrick Warburton. Warburton has been a long-time supporter of St. Jude, and his commitment to the cause was evident as he led the tournament, which featured everything from a banquet and dinner to plenty of time on the golf course.

For many of the celebrities participating, the tournament is a yearly tradition. Actor and country singer Charles Esten, who has spoken out against leukemia ever since his daughter, Addie, was diagnosed with the illness at just two years old. Esten has been passionate about raising awareness for childhood cancer.

This year’s event also marked a significant milestone in terms of fundraising. The Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament raised a record-breaking $6.5 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital—an increase of $1 million from the previous year’s total. The funds will help support the hospital’s ongoing research and treatment efforts for children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Warburton, along with the other celebrities and supporters, expressed their gratitude for the generosity of everyone involved and reiterated the importance of continuing to raise funds for St. Jude. With this record-breaking amount raised, the future of the tournament looks brighter than ever, and the participants are already looking forward to next year’s event.

The Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament demonstrated how a combination of star power, community support, and a shared dedication to a great cause can make a significant impact. The event continues to be a shining example of how sports, entertainment, and philanthropy can come together to help save lives.