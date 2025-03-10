Hundreds of supporters gather in Palm Springs for peaceful protest on International Women’s Day

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in downtown Palm Springs to take part in a peaceful protest on International Women's Day.

The protest happened in the Downtown Park, and was hosted by local organizations Courageous Resistance and Indivisible of the Desert.

Emily Vogt, one of the co-coordinators of the protest, says she was proud to see so many people come out to have their voices heard.

"We had over 800 people here today, so we're pretty darn excited about that. It's a great turnout," said Vogt. Vogt also says the event was created to support and encourage women.

"We had the event in honor of International Women's Day, because we're here to honor all women all over the world," said Vogt. "Women's rights are human rights, and we're not going to stand down on this., and we will stand against the current administration if we have to.”

Evanne, an attendee who fought for Equal rights in the 1970's says she went to the rally to defend human rights, bodily autonomy, and the future of democracy.

"I marched for the Equal Rights Amendment," said Evanne. "And now I never thought that in my 70's it would be equally, if not more important to stand up for women's rights that are being stomped on and reduced, and it's a travesty. So the more people that show up, the more voices are heard.”

Vogt says the protest remained kind, calm, and peaceful. She also hopes to host additional events in the future.