One taken to hospital in vehicle vs. mini-bike collision in Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A juvenile is recovering Monday after being hit by a car while riding a small motorized mini-bike in a gated community near Monroe and Avenue 41 in Indio.

The collision happened in the 82000 block of Modena Road, at an L-shaped intersection. Indio police say they are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Police report the juvenile suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries, and was flown by helicopter to Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley.

The police statement included that the driver of the car remained at the scene and was cooperative, and neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information about this accident is urged by Indio Police to contact the Indio Police Department at 760-391-4057.