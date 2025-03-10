Skip to Content
News

One taken to hospital in vehicle vs. mini-bike collision in Indio

By
today at 10:44 PM
Published 10:33 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A juvenile is recovering Monday after being hit by a car while riding a small motorized mini-bike in a gated community near Monroe and Avenue 41 in Indio.

The collision happened in the 82000 block of Modena Road, at an L-shaped intersection. Indio police say they are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Police report the juvenile suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries, and was flown by helicopter to Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley.

The police statement included that the driver of the car remained at the scene and was cooperative, and neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information about this accident is urged by Indio Police to contact the Indio Police Department at 760-391-4057.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content