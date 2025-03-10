Palm Springs hosts dedication for pair of public art installations

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Mayor Ron deHarte and other Palm Springs city officials were part of a dedication for two new public art pieces Monday morning.

Chosen by residents of Old Las Palmas Neighborhood Organization, "The Prince" and "Blue Belly Crab" was presented at the intersection of Palm Canyon Drive and Old Las Palmas at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

"These pieces aren't just sculptures -- they are vibrant symbols of creativity, culture and our shared commitment to making Palm Springs a place where art thrives,'' said deHarte in a statement.

Both pieces were funded through the Public Arts Commission Fund.