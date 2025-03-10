Palm Springs Trans Pride organizers discuss importance of this year’s event

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Trans Pride will soon be held in Palm Springs and organizers say this year's event is especially meaningful.

It will be presented by the Transgender Health and Wellness Center on March 29 inside the Palm Springs Pavilion.

Organizers say the transgender community remains the highest statistic in unemployment, job discrimination, and harassment.

This year's theme is "Empower and Employ," and the event will provide a variety of resources.

"It's really important to host these types of events. I know a lot of folks are scared right now, but I really want them to rely on resources that they have," said Renae Punzalan, director of outreach for the Transgender Health & Wellness Center.

Punzalan added, "It's difficult. There's a lot of discrimination happening. I faced it in the past, and a lot of my community members out here in the Coachella Valley even up to the high desert are facing that as well."

The event will also feature performances, work shops, and food truck. Click here for more information on this year's Trans Pride event.