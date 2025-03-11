Skip to Content
Community invited to honor the life and legacy of former principal Ricky Wright

today at 12:17 AM
Published 11:13 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs Unified School District was remembering the life of Ricky Wright.

He was a former longtime principal at Palm Springs High School.

He reportedly passed away on March 8, 2025.

The school district was inviting the community to honor his life and legacy.

It announced a tribute for Wright, which was set for Saturday, March 15 at 1:00 p.m., at Black Box Theater at Palm Springs High School.

In a statement, Palm Springs Unified School District said, “Ricky Wright was a beloved member of the PSUSD family, and we are heartbroken to hear of his passing. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family, friends and former colleagues.”

Wright served as the principal of Palm Springs High from August 1997 to December 2012.

