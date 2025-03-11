Desert Hot Springs police allegedly find bags of meth in suspect’s vehicle

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A man was arrested in Desert Hot Springs today after police allegedly found bags of methamphetamine on his car's front seat.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person early Tuesday morning and found the suspect standing outside his vehicle, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

While speaking with him, officers "couldn't help but notice (the bags) sitting in plain view on the front seat,'' police said.

The suspect was taken into custody later that morning, police said.

It was not immediately clear where the incident took place.