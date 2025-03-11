House passes funding bill ahead of Friday shutdown deadline in win for Republicans

Originally Published: 11 MAR 25 17:48 ET

Updated: 11 MAR 25 17:49 ET

By Sarah Ferris, CNN

(CNN) — Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday succeeded in a high-stakes House vote to pass President Donald Trump’s plan to fund the government into the fall, overcoming far-right opposition as the GOP scrambles to avert a government shutdown Friday at midnight.

The vote to approve Republicans’ stopgap bill now amplifies pressure on Senate Democrats to decide whether to back the measure — or trigger a spending showdown with Trump and risk a potential shutdown.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

