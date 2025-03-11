Man arrested near Trump rally in Coachella files $100 million dollar suit against county, Sheriff’s Office, and Sheriff

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Vem Miller, the man arrested near a Donald Trump rally in Coachella last October, announced on Tuesday that he is suing Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, among others, for $100 million.

Miller's federal civil rights suit lists ten causes of action, including violations of Constitutional rights, defamation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress in connection with the arrest. The County of Riverside, Riverside County Sheriff's Department, and David Coronado are also listed as defendants in the suit.

Riverside County Sheriff's Office reports that the county has not received the new lawsuit, and the department does not comment on pending litigation.

Vem Miller pleaded not guilty in January to charges of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place in connection with the arrest at the Trump rally.