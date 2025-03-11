Paid internship program announced by IID

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KESQ) - Imperial Irrigation District was looking to fill paid internship spots for its summer program.

It said it offered students a unique opportunity to get work experience, develop professional skills, and to network.

Applicants had to be 18 years old, be enrolled full-time at an accredited college, as well as be able to commit to a full-time summer internship.

Applications were due by March 27, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. PST.

More information could be found here.