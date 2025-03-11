Residency verification for Section 14 settlement due by April 5

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs city officials are reminding Section 14 survivors they need to complete a residency verification by April 5, 2025 in order to participate in the settlement approved by the city last November.

The verification is part of the settlement with the city. Those who lived on the one square mile referred to as Section 14 from 1956 to 1966 whose home they lived in was burned, destroyed or demolished by the City of Palm Springs during that time may be entitled to participate in the settlement.

More information on the residency verification can be found on the City of Palm Springs website: engagepalmsprings.com/section-14-residency-verification-process.

The city says anyone with questions about the verification process may send an email to: pssection14@gmail.com, or write to the city no later than April 5, 2025 at: Section 14 Survivors, Inc., 1717 E. Vista Chino Dr., Suite A7 - Box 719, Palm Springs, CA 92262.