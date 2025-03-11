Vehicle Crashes into La Quinta Circle K; No Injuries Reported

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) — Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle collision at a Circle K in the 78000 block of Calle Tampico early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 12:40 a.m. on March 11, 2025.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a vehicle inside the building.

No injuries were reported.

After further investigation, authorities determined the driver was not under the influence.

When News Channel 3 arrived on scene the vehicle had been pulled out of the building and the business was closed.