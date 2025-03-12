Coachella residents call for Councilmember Yadira Perez to resign

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Some Coachella residents are demanding Councilmember Yadira Perez resign from her position following her husband's arrest in February and her recent votes on key city matters.

News Channel 3 received this message from a viewer ahead of Wednesday's city council meeting.

The demands come after revelations of Perez's husband, Isidro Jimenez-Ibanez, lengthy criminal record including illegal re-entires into the United States.

In addition to Perez's husbands criminal record, opponents criticized some of Perez's actions as a public official including her decision to vote in favor of removing City Manager Dr. Gabriel Martin.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Perez, who previously worked as an investigator for the department, resigned following his arrest.

Perez did attend Wednesday's council meeting.

